Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,730 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

NYSE CAE opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

