Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.72

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 368590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.