Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,950 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,443 shares of company stock worth $1,916,326. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

