Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $405.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

