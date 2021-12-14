Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $852,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 52,011.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in STERIS by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $230.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $237.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

