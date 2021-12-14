Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,436 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $237.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.58 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.