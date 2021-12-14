William Blair Upgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to Outperform

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

