WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CXSE opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXSE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 106.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter.

