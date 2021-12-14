Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $137.79

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $137.79 and last traded at $138.11, with a volume of 11654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.63.

The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.97.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Wix.com by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Wix.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

