Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $1.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The company had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,359,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,465,261. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

