World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $232.85

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $232.85, but opened at $215.21. World Acceptance shares last traded at $215.21, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.47.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total transaction of $161,177.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,450. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

