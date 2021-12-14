Worthington Industries (WOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Worthington Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Worthington Industries worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.