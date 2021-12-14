Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Reaches $375.57 on Top Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $721,474.74 and $1,497.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $375.57 or 0.00778272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,843.74 or 0.07965106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,358.79 or 1.00210473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00076246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

