Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 320000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86.

About Xander Resources (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

