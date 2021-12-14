Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.94

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.94 and traded as high as $17.83. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 2,632 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.