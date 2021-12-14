Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Yatsen has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. Research analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Yatsen by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,047 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth $15,626,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth $2,745,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.