Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.26. Yelp posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of YELP opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,344 shares of company stock valued at $520,397. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

