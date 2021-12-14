YENTEN (YTN) Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $108,308.52 and approximately $699.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,039.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.83 or 0.08071626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00316138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.10 or 0.00916476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00075025 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.75 or 0.00390623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00264153 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

