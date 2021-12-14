Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Director Anthony J. Sinskey Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Director Anthony J. Sinskey acquired 2,000 shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.