Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Director Anthony J. Sinskey Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Director Anthony J. Sinskey acquired 2,000 shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $23.49.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
About Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.