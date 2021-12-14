Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Short Interest Update

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the November 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZWRK opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Z-Work Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 69,721 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.