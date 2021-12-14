Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.68 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ABM Industries.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 50,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

