Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,934,205 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Green Dot by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $61.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

