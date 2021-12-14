Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Investar posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Investar has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.