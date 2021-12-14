Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Invitation Homes reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after acquiring an additional 531,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 244,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,981. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

