Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to Post $1.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.96. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MarineMax by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MarineMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in MarineMax by 248.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in MarineMax by 20.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,340. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

