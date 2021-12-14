Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.79). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($7.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $342.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.17. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

