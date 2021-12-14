Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.87 EPS

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.79). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($7.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $342.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.17. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.