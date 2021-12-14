Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.66). Shift Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

SFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $3.58 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $291.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 120.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 54,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 274.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 44.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 884,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 274,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

