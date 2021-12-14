Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.68. Silvergate Capital posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.53 and its 200-day moving average is $132.82. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

