Zacks: Analysts Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 383,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,469. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,594 shares of company stock valued at $9,065,775 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

