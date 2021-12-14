Zacks: Analysts Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post sales of $90.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.55 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $74.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $366.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.11 million to $371.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $391.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.35 million to $394.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 31,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,486. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 670,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 565,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

