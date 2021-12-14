Zacks: Analysts Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 730,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,093. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $633.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.