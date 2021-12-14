Zacks: Analysts Expect Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Lane Capital.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,299. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

