Zacks: Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Safehold posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.07. 122,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,281. Safehold has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 941,969 shares of company stock worth $70,912,085 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

