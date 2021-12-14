Zacks: Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $543.50 Million

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report $543.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.30 million and the highest is $548.86 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $383.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 84,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,752. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $308.00.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.