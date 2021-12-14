Zacks: Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $543.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report $543.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.30 million and the highest is $548.86 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $383.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 84,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,752. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $308.00.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

