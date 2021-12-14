Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.84. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $100.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

