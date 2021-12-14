Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce sales of $53.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.18 million and the highest is $53.70 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $46.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $208.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.61 million to $208.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $218.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $218.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $701,092 in the last three months. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $34.67. 660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $646.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

