Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.31 billion. Worthington Industries reported sales of $731.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WOR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. 3,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,618. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

