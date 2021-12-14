Zacks: Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.97 Million

Brokerages predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce $77.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.60 million and the lowest is $77.22 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $72.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $313.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGO. Oppenheimer began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $24.53. 4,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $948.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.88. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

