Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.22 Million

Analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce $289.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $327.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $148.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $955.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 278,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,144 shares of company stock worth $1,060,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,748 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

