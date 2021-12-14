Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.61. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.23. 3,835,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.32.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.