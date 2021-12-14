Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report $97.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.05 million to $97.98 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $87.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $381.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

NYSE GNL traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

