Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Kingstone Companies posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

KINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

KINS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. 54,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,633. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

