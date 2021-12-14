Zacks: Brokerages Expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NABL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $30,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of N-able stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,435. N-able has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

