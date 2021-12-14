Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $2,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock worth $44,843,200 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 36,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,645. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.