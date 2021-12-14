Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) to Strong Sell

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ ETON traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 96,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 442,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,949 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

