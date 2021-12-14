Zacks Investment Research Lowers ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $81.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.02. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 976,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 333,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

