Zacks Investment Research Upgrades McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to “Hold”

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of McCormick have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been grappling with higher costs stemming from the pandemic. Management expects to incur pandemic-led costs of nearly $60 million during fiscal 2021. McCormick is also seeing broad-based inflation in raw and packaging materials as well as transportation costs. Further, the company is bearing the brunt of supply chain bottlenecks. That said, management is on track to counter the inflationary pressure through various pricing and cost-saving actions. McCormick is benefiting from a sustained shift to consumers’ at-home consumption, which is above pre-pandemic levels. Impressive recovery from away-from-home customers is yielding. These were reflected in third-quarter fiscal 2021 results with sales beating the consensus mark and increasing year over year.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

MKC stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.32. The company had a trading volume of 43,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

