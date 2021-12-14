Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $971.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 370.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 146,484 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,779,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.