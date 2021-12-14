Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from €110.00 to €101.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zalando traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 85046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZLNDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts expect that Zalando SE will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

