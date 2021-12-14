Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,569 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 117.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,569 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,897.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SiTime by 162.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 111.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,074,000 after buying an additional 170,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

In other news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $5,434,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,630 shares of company stock worth $25,246,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.34. 878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,774. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.08, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.27.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

